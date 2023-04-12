Asuncion, National Radio.-In order to establish viable economic, social and environmental alternatives to ensure transit on the waterway, State institutions presented this Tuesday to the Chamber of Senators the Master Plan for the Navigability of the Paraguay River, signed between Paraguay and the United States.

The presentation was made to members of the Legislation, Codification, Justice and Labor Commission. The senators pointed out that the application of the agreement will require a modification to the Public Procurement regulations.

The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 17, 2023 is to improve the navigation of the Paraguay River, in the section of national jurisdiction, from its confluence with the Apa River to its confluence with the Pilcomayo River.

The document does not foresee the carrying out of works, but studies with the technical support of the United States Corps of Engineers for projects that allow increasing the capacity and efficiency of transport on this route.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), the Ministry of Public Works (MOPC), and the National Administration of Navigation and Ports (ANNP) exhibited on the project.

The meeting also had the participation of the Minister of the Environment, Ariel Oviedo, representatives of Finance, the Industrial Union of Paraguay (UIP), and the Faculty of Engineering of the National University of Asunción (FIUNA); CATERPA, COFFEE, CAPPRI AMCHAM and CAPECO; along with members and advisors of deciding committees.

Source: IP Agency news portal.