The Independent world is involved in a crisis not only sporting, but also institutional and economic. Yesterday Fabián Doman resigned from the presidency, and was replaced in the position by Néstor Grindetti. After leaving the post, the television presenter spoke for the first time and acknowledged that he was not up to it to improve the situation of the Avellaneda entity.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«I don’t even know how I got to six months. As I said in the statement, I did everything, what was within my reach. But when internally I referred to economic problems, everyone responded with a football theme. I made self-criticism, I made it clear in the statement, but I am not afraid of sports because it will get ahead, “Doman explained.

Later, in dialogue with Olé, he assured that “he could not sleep in the last week”, and highlighted how complex it is to generate order and that unfortunately he could not do it. «TEveryone talks too much, it’s hard to put order, at least I didn’t manage to do it“he added.

«It did not give for more, it is or was too complicated to align the Board of Directors. Look, issues were being installed that were not true, such as (Pablo) Repetto was going to come before the classic and the coach himself had said that he could not, “he confessed.

Doman also emphasized the support he received from the president of AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, in this short period that he had as head honcho of the team that won the Copa Libertadores seven times in its history. “ANDThroughout the management they behaved barbarically with Independiente, with Tapia at the helm. Even with financial help for bonuses and always making himself available, “he added.

In turn, he acknowledged not having lived up to the club and the tremendous complications that he had to face: «I already said it, a paragraph that perhaps went unnoticed amid so much noise: there is a nonsense all against all. I tried to unite sectors and dialogue with everyone. It was also impossible. Personal rancor is above the club. Since 30 years ago”.

«I am a fan of Independiente and you also suffer from this situation. What I was wrong, I was wrong, but these come from years, “explained the now former president of Red.

_ With information from Argentine News



