Home News Seniat collects 31% more in taxes than in the first quarter of 2022
News

Seniat collects 31% more in taxes than in the first quarter of 2022

by admin
Seniat collects 31% more in taxes than in the first quarter of 2022

In the first three months of 2023, the country collected, at the official exchange rate for this period, 1,399.43 million dollars.

On March 31, the term to pay the ISLR expired.

the collection of taxes of Venezuela increased by 31% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, according to data released this Saturday by the superintendent of the National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat), José David Cabello.

In the first three months of 2023, the country collected, at the official exchange rate for this period, 1,399.43 million dollars, when in the first quarter of last year revenues were 1,063.20 million dollars, according to the exchange rate. published by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

The Seniat establishes the declaration and payment of the Income Tax (ISRL) between January 1 and March 31 of each year, in a mandatory manner according to the Income Tax Law, for all natural persons, salaried and non-salaried.

Likewise, legal persons must make the declaration regardless of the income generated.

Economists affirm that this improvement in collection is due to greater economic activity compared to previous years.

However, the private sector warns of a “fiscal voracity” due to the increase in taxes, which has led merchants and small and medium-sized industrialists to informality, according to the businessmen.

Also read:

DolarToday in Venezuela: Price of the dollar this Sunday, April 2, 2023

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

See also  Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX takes a break Page 1

You may also like

S&P Global Ratings maintains stable rating for Paraguay

President of Ecuador authorized the carrying of firearms

Nightmare kitchens, the impossible missions of Antonino Cannavacciuolo...

The series of heavy rains started once again...

Tips to give a new air to spaces

The rain is on the line again, this...

Identified a monstrous black hole with a record...

Imran Khan is responsible for the economic, political...

Presumed death due to disappearance – Chocó7días.com

3-0 to Sampdoria, Rome in the Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy