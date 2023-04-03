In the first three months of 2023, the country collected, at the official exchange rate for this period, 1,399.43 million dollars.

the collection of taxes of Venezuela increased by 31% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, according to data released this Saturday by the superintendent of the National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat), José David Cabello.

In the first three months of 2023, the country collected, at the official exchange rate for this period, 1,399.43 million dollars, when in the first quarter of last year revenues were 1,063.20 million dollars, according to the exchange rate. published by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

The Seniat establishes the declaration and payment of the Income Tax (ISRL) between January 1 and March 31 of each year, in a mandatory manner according to the Income Tax Law, for all natural persons, salaried and non-salaried.

Likewise, legal persons must make the declaration regardless of the income generated.

Economists affirm that this improvement in collection is due to greater economic activity compared to previous years.

However, the private sector warns of a “fiscal voracity” due to the increase in taxes, which has led merchants and small and medium-sized industrialists to informality, according to the businessmen.

