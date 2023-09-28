Home » September 26, 2023.. Lessons to learn and an assessment station
News

September 26, 2023.. Lessons to learn and an assessment station

by admin
September 26, 2023.. Lessons to learn and an assessment station

Yamanat

Dr. Arif Al-Hajj

1- September 26 was transformed from political ownership by the elite to societal ownership by the people…for children and for the simple popular base.

2- The Yemeni people have strong republican sensitivity and jealousy.

3- The Yemeni people have a stronger political awareness than the awareness of their rulers.

4- Brotherhood, cohesion and solidarity among Yemenis is the basis.

5- Hatred and racism are diseases that appear when the nation becomes ill.

6- There is a common ground among Yemenis, which is the republican identity.

7- Allowing the rulers to tamper with the country is a major sin.

8 – The Yemenis are truly republicans by nature, and some of them may deviate from the republic and become apostates.

9- Science and learning are an effective weapon for building a nation and destroying the priesthood.

10 – A truly non-regional, non-sectarian republican is truly democratic.

From the writer’s wall on Facebook

See also  For another step to the U-20 World Cup: Colombia will face Ecuador

You may also like

Trump Organization Facing Uncertainty After Fraud Ruling: What’s...

Language pills

Learning and Promoting Xi Jinping’s New Era of...

Regional mission in Luxembourg between technology and culture...

5000 |

Astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian Cosmonauts Return to...

Dareska and Tormenta release the official video Here’s...

Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech: Strengthening...

Government, from CDM to Minister PA delegates public...

The Recommended Amount of Cash to Keep at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy