For many, their fate was already written. And their place, even before the ballots, was established: outside Parliament. Instead, the Green-Left Alliance has grabbed and exceeded the threshold: a figure that is also reflected in Fvg with 3.72% in the Chamber and 3.53% in the Senate. Chamber leaders Serena Pellegrino said she was satisfied. “We were stubborn and we campaigned in the area, obtaining a good result in our region too – she said -, in some ways unexpected in the provincial capitals. We have a small patrol of parliamentarians ready to oppose ». You know, Pellegrino, that the electoral campaign has just begun in Fvg. We are already looking at the upcoming electoral challenges, the administrative of Udine and the Regionals. «For the next elections in Udine – he explained -, we have already started a collective reasoning. At the moment, no names have come out yet, but we are interested in the center-left coalition being strong and cohesive. On the front of the Regionals we have already put our availability for a center-left coalition ».

05:44