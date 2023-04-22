Home » Serge Akakpo: ‹‹ I don’t interfere in the coach’s work…››
Serge Akakpo: ‹‹ I don’t interfere in the coach’s work…››

Serge Akakpo: ‹‹ I don’t interfere in the coach’s work…››

The general manager of the sparrowhawks of Togo, Serge Onyadon Akakpo had an interview broadcast by the page ” THE Togo Sparrowhawks on the Facebook social network. In the excerpt from the video of a little over a minute, the former vice-captain of the sparrowhawks returned to some controversial aspects of his person.

At the head of the national team for a few years now, Serge Akakpo does not the least work. But he is coming under criticism from some hawks supporters who accuse him of becoming embedded in the choice of players by national coach Paulo Duarte.

‹‹ I do not interfere in the work of the coach, we collaborate, we work together. I don’t make lists. It’s not me who chooses the players but I can determine the profiles. I can give indications to the coach in relation to the whole team. I don’t supervise the players, that’s not my role, it’s the role of the technical staff ›› he explained in the section »Word to the hawks » before continuing,

‹‹On the local level, it is the technical staff and the coach who supervise the players. The coach made me discover a lot of players ›› pointed out Serge Akakpo.

The full interview with “Les Éperviers Du Togo” can be found in a few days on the page.

