Discover the magical Valley of the Moon in the Atacama Desert, Chile

The heart of Valle de Luna, located in the Atacama desert, is a unique place where the lack of humidity, salt and wind create an experience out of this world. This valley, located in the Domeyko mountain range, is characterized by its huge dunes, and is considered one of the must-see destinations on trips to San Pedro de Atacama.

It is believed that a large salt lake once existed in the Valley of the Moon, but that as a product of volcanic activity and alluvium the mountain range was formed, considered the base of this splendid landscape. Very close to there rises the Valley of Death, an abyss of sand where remains of human and animal bones have been found.

To enjoy these two valleys, it is recommended to take tours that take an average of four hours and include tours of the Cordillera de la Sal at sunset to enjoy the wonderful change of color of the mountains of sand. You can also do some routes freely, such as walking along the cornices of the hills, horseback riding in its dunes or bicycle tours.

The Valley of the Moon is located 13 kilometers from San Pedro de Atacama, in the Antofagasta Region. The climate is desert with a very large thermal oscillation between day and night. The average temperature is 14°C and the minimum is 3°C. It is important to carry plenty of water and keep your body hydrated.