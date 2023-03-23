The accordion player Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch of Fiesta Celestial, in its twenty-seventh version of realization, the event will be face-to-face and will take place on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 9:00 in the morning in the Macondo auditorium of the Foundation University of the Andean Area.

The renowned accordion player who has had a successful career in Vallenato music with Peter Manjarréz, Jorge Celedón, among others, recently released a single with Gilberto Daza called ‘Dios es bueno’, with beautiful testimonies he has shown his conversion by giving his life to Christ, he has always set an example as a family man and a great accordion professional.

The pastor president of Cejes, Damarys Oñate de Flórez, invited all citizens to attend this event, which will also launch the children’s group contest with a sample of children putting into practice the talent that God gave them.

Fiesta Celestial, the Christian Vallenato music contest is organized by the Cejes church, it was founded by Pastor Ángel Flórez, with the purpose of exalting God and promoting gospel talent, it will be held from April 28 to 30 at the Coliseum of the College of Comfacesar.

