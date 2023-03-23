Home News Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch of Fiesta Celestial
News

Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch of Fiesta Celestial

by admin
Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch of Fiesta Celestial

The accordion player Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch of Fiesta Celestial, in its twenty-seventh version of realization, the event will be face-to-face and will take place on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 9:00 in the morning in the Macondo auditorium of the Foundation University of the Andean Area.

The renowned accordion player who has had a successful career in Vallenato music with Peter Manjarréz, Jorge Celedón, among others, recently released a single with Gilberto Daza called ‘Dios es bueno’, with beautiful testimonies he has shown his conversion by giving his life to Christ, he has always set an example as a family man and a great accordion professional.

The pastor president of Cejes, Damarys Oñate de Flórez, invited all citizens to attend this event, which will also launch the children’s group contest with a sample of children putting into practice the talent that God gave them.

Fiesta Celestial, the Christian Vallenato music contest is organized by the Cejes church, it was founded by Pastor Ángel Flórez, with the purpose of exalting God and promoting gospel talent, it will be held from April 28 to 30 at the Coliseum of the College of Comfacesar.

See also  Pont Canavese mourns Savino Bruno, former councilor and volunteer

You may also like

Head of SEDECO warns of sanctions against companies...

This is how the promotion championship goes

Never lose sight of the goal thanks to...

It was not known that Imran Khan is...

The new shirt of the Colombian Women’s National...

Tractor with front loader crashes into the river:...

More than 26 thousand applications received under the...

Four dead in a bus accident that covered...

Coalition in SH pushes through controversial changes in...

Hasan Niazi’s request for physical remand rejected, sent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy