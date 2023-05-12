Serie A, Lazio-Lecce 0-0 LIVE – Sport

Lazio-Lecce on the field at 20:45

Can an exciting ride to the Champions League turn into disappointment? Lazio fans hope not, even if they fear a mockery that would be really painful. After occupying second place behind leaders Napoli for weeks, the biancocelesti, with three defeats in the last four games, have slowed down considerably on their schedule, being overtaken by Juventus. P

before the match against Lecce, the ranking of Lazio, third, reads 64 points, just one more than Inter and three more than Milan, the direct competitors for the Champions League. Now, for Milinkovic and his companions, the margin of error has reduced to zero: in the last four games of the season, as many victories are needed. First the Salentini, then Udinese, Cremonese at home (which could still be in the race for salvation) and finally the away game in Empoli. The final rush begins tomorrow, against Baroni’s Giallorossi who, with 31 points, are not yet certain of staying in Serie A (the third from last place occupied by Spezia is just four lengths away).

It will be a real game at the Olimpico, between two teams with pressing objectives: therefore space for the very titular Sarri, with Provedel in goal (who aims to find the clean sheet again after conceding two goals with Milan), Casale and Romagnoli in central defence, assisted by Lazzari (ahead of Marusic) and Hysaj. In the midfield, Cataldi has yet to recover from the edema in his calf, while Vecino has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Space therefore for Marcos Antonio, with Milinkovic next to him (in his last outings with Lazio, he will say goodbye in the summer) and Luis Alberto.

The alternative is to see the Magician as playmaker instead of the Brazilian, and Basic mezzala. In attack, Ciro Immobile is looking for the goal at home which he has been missing for eight months (last joy on 11 September against Verona): on the flanks the captain will be supported by Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. Against Lecce, in 42 matches, the biancocelesti have won 20 times; 11 defeats, 11 draws. In the first leg, in January (the first match after the break for the World Cup in Qatar) the Salento won from a comeback, giving life to a mini crisis for Lazio. Five months later, Sarri’s team wants to chase away those ghosts, but we’ll need to win.