Serious 70-year-old falls with his mountain bike – News

Serious mountain bike accident this morning in the Sant’Angelino wood, in Cura di Vetralla, in the province of Viterbo. A 70-year-old resident of Capranica fell and was seriously injured while he was cycling on the slopes of Mount Fogliano. It was the same friends of the fallen cyclist who called for help. 118, firefighters and the Pegaso air ambulance were on site.





The recovery operations of the injured were difficult due to the thick vegetation that grows in the accident site. After reaching the injured man on foot, the firefighters stabilized him and then carried him on foot with a spinal stretcher to the off-road vehicle which then took him to the air ambulance. The 70-year-old was taken to the Belcolle emergency room in red code.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

