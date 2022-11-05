This morning there were 800 for the farewell to Andrea Simeon, the motocross rider who died last Sunday, at the age of 26, while he was competing, on his Yamaha 250, the last race of the north-east motocross championship in the Tazio circuit Nuvolari in the Mantua area.

The church of Sernaglia crowded for the farewell to the twenty-six year old

“I want to imagine that if Andrea could speak at this moment, he would use the words of a famous song by Vasco Rossi that you are certainly familiar with:” I want to find meaning in this life because this life has no meaning “- he said the parish priest, Don Mirko Dalla Torre during the homily – such an incomprehensible death raises in everyone the question whether life has a meaning ». Many did not want to miss Sernaglia today for the funeral and to give a hug to mother Susanna, father Remo and girlfriend Silvia who, like all friends, relatives and those who loved Andrea, find themselves “doing come to terms with the most mysterious and distressing reality for the human being: death ».

Motocross bikes in the churchyard during the celebration

Inside and outside the archpriest church the emotion is palpable. The motorbikes of the friends of the Tre Pini di Montebelluna Moto Club also welcome the coffin. «I was very impressed by the words that accompanied the announcement of Andrea’s sudden and unexpected death – added the parish priest,“ Remember the life I started, and not the one I finished ”. At this moment, I think that this phrase constitutes for all of us a commitment to reflect and pray, we who are still shocked and disoriented by the passing of this young brother. Only silence, tears, despair and sadness can express the feelings of pain and anguish for the sudden and unexpected loss of Andrea and we can only stammer poor human words of comfort ».