Comfacauca is one of the entities that will be present with its services in Expocauca, and the value of the income of its affiliates on days 3, 4 and 5 will be reduced.

From April 2 to 9, 2023, on the occasion of Holy Week in Popayán, the Expocauca business and craft fair, organized by Acopi, will take place, as is traditional, at the Inem school facilities.

In this fair, seven pavilions have been arranged that will exhibit technology, crafts, gastronomy, household items, agro-industrial and innovation projects, as follows:

Hall 1: Nature and decoration of environments are the gateway to the varied exhibition, with nurseries and companies with an environmental sense.

Hall 2: Technology and innovation: a journey through the new ideas and technological entrepreneurship of entrepreneurs.

Hall 3: Creations of artisans in fabrics, bags, jewelry, handmade products in wood, leather and natural fibers.

Hall 4: A space created for the home, health and beauty, which comes with products and decoration items for environments, art galleries, personal care, health and beauty services, shoes, clothing in imported and casual fabrics.

Hall 5: The department of Cauca bets on innovation, development and competitiveness, in this stand you will find agro-industrial project ventures, business models of productive units. A region sample.

Hall 6: Popayán entrepreneur: Business offer in the city.

Hall 7: Recipes and cooking within reach of the palate. This gastronomy pavilion is ready to offer the delights of typical Payanese cuisine, as well as a sample of Mexican and llanero flavors, drinks, sweets and much more.

Special guests attend, both national and foreign. For Colombia, exhibitors from Fusagasugá, Cundinamarca; Belalcazar-Caldas. International, participants from India, Turkey and Africa, with diverse samples from their countries and regions.

Comfacauca and its services

From April 2 to April 9, the Comfacauca stand will be available at this traditional fair, where its affiliates and the general public will be able to access, first-hand, information about the services offered by the Fund In terms of employability, Fosfec, education at all levels, even university with Unicomfacauca; credit, OPS, training, family subsidy and unemployment subsidy, recreation, etc.

Likewise, there is the “Interactive Pavilion”, a space in which multiple recreational and cultural activities will be carried out for children, with inflatables, traditional games, workshops, children’s library, projection of stories and much more.

During April 3, 4 and 5, admission to Expocauca for members of Comfacauca will have a discount, the citizenship card or corporate card must be presented to obtain this benefit.