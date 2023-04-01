Home News Newspaper: Von der Leyen is among the contenders for the position of Secretary General of NATO
News

Newspaper: Von der Leyen is among the contenders for the position of Secretary General of NATO

by admin
Newspaper: Von der Leyen is among the contenders for the position of Secretary General of NATO

The Sun newspaper on Friday quoted a diplomatic source as saying that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be among the contenders for the post of NATO’s new secretary-general.

And a spokeswoman for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had announced that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who has held this position since 2014, does not want a new extension of his term after its expiration in October.

Stoltenberg was supposed to leave office in October of the same year to take over the presidency of the Norwegian Central Bank, but he gave up this position in the following months.

See also  They investigate alleged irregularities in paving San Lorenzo-Santa Rosa, Nóvita

You may also like

IA, chatGPT blocked by the Privacy Guarantor

Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for...

Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office responded to the complaint for...

2 million Italians in 2023 — idealista/news

They equalized Turkey in poverty

Confirmed! Falcao and Lorelei will be parents for...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Video Conference...

“The strength of the regional system has been...

D1-LONATO / J22: Gbohloe-su vs As Binah, the...

Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy