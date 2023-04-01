The Sun newspaper on Friday quoted a diplomatic source as saying that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be among the contenders for the post of NATO’s new secretary-general.

And a spokeswoman for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had announced that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who has held this position since 2014, does not want a new extension of his term after its expiration in October.

Stoltenberg was supposed to leave office in October of the same year to take over the presidency of the Norwegian Central Bank, but he gave up this position in the following months.