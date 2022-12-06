SEVENTH VITTONE An afternoon dedicated to traditions, so dear to nostalgics and those curious to rediscover a distant past, and manual skills. The “Gomitolorosa di Bellavista” Association entertained for a few hours the elderly of Settimo Vittone’s “Le magnolie” retirement home, managed by Sereni Orizzonti.

The “Gomitolorosa” Association is committed to promoting solidarity, the recovery of well-being and attention to the environment. It recovers redundant Italian wool, otherwise burnt, for the purposes of environmental protection and the conservation of native wools, with which it creates balls in 14 different colors associated with certain pathologies. It supports knitting as a therapeutic tool for the individual recovery of psycho-physical well-being, by donating 100% certified wool. She collaborates with amateur knitting associations and groups throughout the country for the production of products aimed at social solidarity.

During the afternoon, the guests had the opportunity to train their manual skills and spend a few hours in the company of operators and volunteers, recalling the old traditions and the precious art of “knitting”.

«The smile on our guests’ faces repays us for our constant commitment» – says Danilo Franchino, director of the structure – «The activity we have proposed is suitable for our users, who in fact have shown themselves to be more involved and involved than ever. A heartfelt thanks goes to the association and to all the staff who take care of the guests day after day with love and great professionalism».

Settimo Vittone’s “Le magnolie” structure can accommodate non self-sufficient elderly people. It is managed by Sereni Orizzonti, one of the top three groups at national level that operates in the construction and management of healthcare residences, with about 80 Rsa and more than 5,000 beds in Italy and abroad.