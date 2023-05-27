Home » Several allies of the Clan del Golfo were captured in Aguazul
Several allies of the Clan del Golfo were captured in Aguazul

by admin
In Aguazul, authorities carried out operations against presumed members at the service of the Clan del Golfo in Casanare.

In popular sectors of the municipality, alias Jhonatan, alias Chivo, alias Colmillos, alias Álvaro Zapato, alias Zapato and a woman who accompanied them in the criminal act were captured for the crimes of drug trafficking, qualified theft and personal injury.

Another captured subject is an alias of Parrado, who was related as an alleged urban ringleader of the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego Substructure of the Clan del Golfo, who according to the authorities was dedicated to collecting the money from the sale of narcotics in Casanare and some municipalities. of the Meta.

In the search proceedings, a revolver-type firearm, six 38-caliber cartridges, 195 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 35 grams of a substance apparently bazuco, 65 grams of marijuana, as well as seven cell phones, a motorcycle, near of eight million pesos in cash, and elements for the dosing of narcotics such as threshers and grameras.

The captured subjects and the seized items were left at the disposal of the authorities to continue the prosecution process.

Source: National Army – National Police

