Inter Atalanta on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Inter and Atalanta

L’Inter won their most recent match of Serie A against Atalanta (3-2 in the first leg) and hasn’t achieved two wins in a single season in the league against the Bergamo players since 2014/15. L’Atalanta have lost 65 Serie A matches against Inter Milan (24 wins, 34 draws), only against Juventus (66) has he suffered more defeats in the top division. L’Atalanta have failed to score in five of their last eight away games against Inter in Serie A; in the period, from 2014/15 onwards, the Milan side is the team against which the Bergamo players have not scored in the most away games in the competition. L’Inter have lost 12 games in this championship; in Serie A, in the era of three points for a win, he did worse on four occasions at the end of the season: 14 defeats in 1998/99, 2011/12 and 2016/17, 16 knockouts in 2012/13. L’Inter have scored seven goals in their last two home games in Serie A, as many goals as those scored in the previous eight home games in the competition. L’Atalanta have won four of their last six matches in Serie A (2 defeats), as many successes as in the previous 12 matches played in this championship (3 draws, 5 defeats). L’Atalanta have conceded goals in their last six league away games and it hasn’t been worse since October 2020, when he reached eight away matches in a row with at least one goal conceded. L’Atalanta is Edin Dzeko’s favorite victim in Serie A; for the Inter striker nine goals against the Bergamo players in the competition, including a one-two finish in the first leg.