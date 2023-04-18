3rd league: SpVgg Bayreuth loses relegation thriller against Halleschen FC

Status: 04/15/2023 5:43 p.m

SpVgg Bayreuth lost the relegation thriller against Hallesche FC 0-1. The Franks remain stuck in the danger zone.

Due to the 1-0 defeat at Hallesches FC, SpVgg Bayreuth remains in 17th place. The opponent was able to claim the first non-relegation spot.

HFC hits aluminum twice and once in the goal

Jonas Nietfeld (22nd) came free-standing to the header, but thundered the ball on the crossbar. On the other hand, Jannes Vollert (31st) saved in dire need against the approaching Bayreuth team. Markus Ziereis (34th) lobbed the ball over the keeper Felix Gebhardt who had hurried out. But Tunay Deniz rushed in and cleared just before the goal line. Ironically, in a phase in which Bayreuth had gained advantages, Hallesches FC scored the surprising opening goal through Erich Berko (40th). The crossbar prevented (45th) the brace.

Bayreuth tries a lot, but can’t get close

Bayreuth increased the pressure in the second half. Alexander Nollenberger only hit the post (63rd). The Franconians played the last ten minutes outnumbered, Tunay Deniz had seen the yellow-red card for repeated foul play (80th). But Bayreuth could no longer use that either.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 15.04.2023 – 5:15 p.m