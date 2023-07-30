Home » Several injured in an attack with a giant rock on the MIO bus in Cali
Beyond the agreement signed between Metrocali and the Metropolitan Police to enhance security in the MIO, acts of intolerance continue.

On this occasion, a Massive Integrated Western bus was attacked with a huge rock.

The event occurred in the center of the Valle del Cauca capital and was recorded in the vicinity of the Cien Palos station.

The affected bus was covering the P52D route, when it was hit by a large stone thrown by an unknown person.

There were injured people?

The thrown object hit one of the windows on one side of the bus, injuring a young man on his face.

This impact caused delicate wounds to his nose and injuries to his eyes from glass splinters.

Other passengers were also affected by the attack.

Data

1. Every day there are at least 10 attacks against the Cali mass transportation system.

2. Fare evaders, according to Metrocali, number more than 25,000 daily and because of this they put the operation of the MIO at risk.

Safety agreement for the mass transportation system, MÍO

It was recently signed between Metrocali, the mayor’s office and the Metropolitan Police. However, it has generated strong criticism from some citizens and councilors of the Valle del Cauca capital.

This has to do with the millionaire spending on purchases that some consider unnecessary for the main purpose of the agreement, which is to take care of the system’s stations.

It is criticized that close to $400 million will be allocated to acquire 21 desktop computers, each with a value of $14 million.

Also, the number of Office licenses that equal $1.5 million each. Together with an amount of more than $67 million destined for the purchase of a sound system.

“While in Bogotá last year $1.5 billion was invested in 100 one-person cameras to control what happens in the stations in real time, here in Cali we are going to buy desktop computers, office licenses, bulletproof vests and other elements that the Metropolitan Police de Cali should already have available”, said the councilor of Cali, Ana Erazo.

On the other hand, this agreement has $550 million allocated for the purchase of 131 units of bulletproof vests, when there are actually 106 uniformed officers who are on the lookout for the Massive Integrated Western stations.

“Those items may be needed for information recording, tracking, reporting, and other support or administrative needs. Those in charge of its implementation would have to justify the way in which these elements help to achieve that objective”, explained Juan Camilo Cock, a citizen security consultant from Cali.

