On the morning of March 10, several landslides occurred on the only land road that connects San José del Palmar with Cartago, Valle del Cauca.

These are large earth movements that generated a total loss of the bank at a point close to Tabor and the border between Chocó and Valle del Cauca.

San José del Palmar is incommunicado and it is feared that in a few days there will be a shortage of gasoline and other basic elements. The municipal economy is already very affected by the impossibility of harvesting the chontaduro crop. Some inhabitants risk their lives crossing the scene of the accident.

Yellow machinery is required to rehabilitate the road.