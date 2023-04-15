Several thousand Kurds demonstrate in Düsseldorf – news

In Düsseldorf, Kurdish demonstrators marched through the city in a protest march. Several thousand people took part. The police accompanied the demonstration with a large contingent.

The motto of the protest march was “Health and Safety for Abdullah Öcalan”. This is the head of the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, who has been imprisoned in Turkey.

The demonstration started in the morning near the train station, the demonstrators then ran through the city center to the Rheinpark. There was a rally at the end.

