Severe Weather and Flood Warning in Central Florida: Stay Alert and Stay Hydrated

Flood Warning and Severe Weather Advisory Issued for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning and severe weather advisory for several counties in eastern Central Florida. The flood warning will be in effect until 5:00 p.m., while the severe weather advisory for Osceola County will last until 4:00 p.m.

According to the NWS, the storms currently affecting the region are expected to cause urban and small stream flooding. The area has already received 2.5 inches of rain, and additional rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is anticipated.

The NWS forecasts that strong storms will continue to impact Central Florida throughout Monday. The main threats from these storms are heavy rains, strong winds, and electrical discharges. Although the storms will be moving eastward at around 10 to 15 mph, they still have the potential to produce frequent lightning, wind gusts of 40-50 mph, and possibly reach up to 60 mph in some instances. Additionally, small hail and heavy downpours are expected.

While the storms bring wet conditions, parts of Central Florida will also face heat-related challenges. Despite the rainfall, areas such as Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties will experience heat indices of up to 110 degrees. Consequently, a heat advisory has been issued for these counties.

The NWS Melbourne recommends that individuals who plan to spend time outdoors stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

As the rain is expected to gradually move toward the East Coast in the afternoon, residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and any subsequent advisories. The NWS will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates.