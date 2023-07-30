Home » Sewer replacement work completed, benefiting 3,600 inhabitants
Sewer replacement work completed, benefiting 3,600 inhabitants

Sewer replacement work completed, benefiting 3,600 inhabitants

The intervention was carried out due to a specific obstruction that occurred on July 6, which significantly affected the flow of wastewater in the area.

With the installation of 60 linear meters of 16-inch pipe, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESP, optimized the sewerage system of Carrera 19 between Calles 22 and 23, after it was affected as a result of the infrastructure deterioration.

The efficient solution consisted of the provision of suction-pressure equipment to control overflows and start with the respective inspections in the collector.

The intervention was carried out due to a specific obstruction that occurred on July 6, which significantly affected the flow of wastewater in the area. Essmar responded to the emergency in a timely and effective manner, until the sewage system was stabilized in less than 24 hours.

In addition, a tractor pump was enabled to ensure the proper flow of wastewater during the repair process.

The repair and replacement of this collector is a testament to Essmar’s commitment to adding to the improvement of public services.

Once the blockage was resolved, the Essmar technical team identified that the existing collector was in poor condition, which could have been the underlying cause of the blockage. Therefore, the replacement of 60 meters of 16-inch sewer pipe was carried out at the aforementioned intersection, guaranteeing a better infrastructure for more than 3,600 inhabitants of the neighborhoods: Porvenir, Malvinas and Avenida del Río.

It is worth mentioning that the next step corresponds to the reconstruction of the plate to leave the work 100%. The repair and replacement of this collector is a testimony of Essmar’s commitment to add to the improvement of public services and prompt attention to contingencies.

