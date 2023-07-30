Blanco White confirms new album, “Tarifa”, with dates in Spain

Blanco White has finally revealed the release date for his second studio album. titled “Tariff”will be on sale from September 29th. In addition, to promote it, he will embark on a tour around North America, Europa y Kingdom Unido which includes dates in Spain. Specifically, Madrid y Barcelona will have the pleasure of welcoming the English singer-songwriter.

The project that follows “On the Other Side” (2020), which already has millions of streams and which gave rise to tours with jose gonzalez y Gregory Alan Isakovwas written between Rate y London with mobile recording equipment. Josh Edwards (Blanco White) was self-produced in collaboration with the percussionist of the afro-jazz collective Nubiyan Twist, Pylus Adamiy Nathan Jenkins (Bullion). Delivery is a mixed bag multigender on topics such as healingthe flightthe exploration of new worlds and the construction of own worlds. Likewise, it bows before references dream pop, folk and the syncopation or the swing as hallmarks.

The main theme that gives its name to the album is already available and it is not surprising that we feel it is impregnated with the sun and the restless energy of the famous windy climate of Tarifa, since, in addition to being the first to come out after the composition sessions in Spain, the song presents electronic sounds next to more organic percussions that find their middle ground thanks to the voice of Edwards and the work of Pylus Adami, Jose Maria Sagrista y Bullion. “I wanted this song to capture all the joy I felt from being there. […] It’s like a reflection of a time when I was starting to open up again after a breakup.”

Blanco White will be presenting “Tarifa” on November 1st in Madrid (Lara Theatre) and the November 3 in Barcelona (Razzmatazz).

