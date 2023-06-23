Shabab Al-Ahly UAE extends the contract of Uzbek Janiev

Shabab Al-Ahly, the UAE Professional Football League champion, announced today, Friday, the renewal of the contract of its Uzbek international player, Aziz Ganiyev.

The club said on its Twitter account: “Shabab Al-Ahly Football Company renews the contract of the Uzbek international, Aziz Ganiyev, in the framework of supporting and stabilizing the team.”

The UAE league champion signed 25-year-old midfielder Janiev in 2020 from Uzbek Nasaf.

The player’s contract expired at the end of last season, but Al-Ahly announced the renewal of his contract without revealing the duration or details of the contract.

