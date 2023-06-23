Home » Shabab Al-Ahly UAE extends the contract of Uzbek Janiev
News

Shabab Al-Ahly UAE extends the contract of Uzbek Janiev

by admin
Shabab Al-Ahly UAE extends the contract of Uzbek Janiev

Shabab Al-Ahly, the UAE Professional Football League champion, announced today, Friday, the renewal of the contract of its Uzbek international player, Aziz Ganiyev.

The club said on its Twitter account: “Shabab Al-Ahly Football Company renews the contract of the Uzbek international, Aziz Ganiyev, in the framework of supporting and stabilizing the team.”

The UAE league champion signed 25-year-old midfielder Janiev in 2020 from Uzbek Nasaf.

The player’s contract expired at the end of last season, but Al-Ahly announced the renewal of his contract without revealing the duration or details of the contract.

See also  ̬ѧ дй֡ дʷʫ »Иͣ--on--

You may also like

They thought the drill was real and chased...

Consensus to reform the financial system reaches the...

Sweet, animal offspring in the Herzog household

Yaovi Roger Akakpo donates sports equipment to Pumas...

‘Death in Chocó’, a novel by the Spanish...

Heavy rain: storms in Germany – Dortmund fire...

a monitoring and censorship committee for musical works...

The Registry enabled the registration of citizens in...

Expensive Italy, cheap Croatia: That’s how much it...

Titan uses video game handles? Foreign media: US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy