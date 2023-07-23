Shabqadar, killed brother along with two children by brother on verbal repetition

Web Desk: Three people, including two children, were killed and a woman was injured in the firing that took place in Shabqadar Tehsil of Charsadda district. According to the incidents, three people including two children lost their lives in the firing in Shabqadar while a woman was also injured in the incident.

Police sources said in this regard that in Shabqadar Mansuka, the brother along with his two children were killed by his brother due to verbal abuse. Sister-in-law was also seriously injured by the accused’s firing. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Shabqadar. The accused managed to escape after the incident and police efforts are on to nab him.

