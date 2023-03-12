To celebrate the feats achieved, the Colombian singer and the Argentine producer Bizarrap attended ‘The Tonight Show’, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, where they were presented with the corresponding certificates.

The Colombian singer Shakira beat 14 Guinness records together with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, thanks to their most recent hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions #53’, which premiered on January 12 on YouTube.

The organization in charge of the recognitions confirmed this Friday the 4 new milestones of the artist, which are added to the 10 previously obtained due to this musical event.

The production recently broke the record for the most viewed Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours with 63 million views, and became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

Likewise, it obtained the mark of the production of Latin music with most streams on Spotify in 24 hours, with 14,393,342. By the end of the first week, that number had risen to 80,646,962, making it the the most played Latin song on Spotify in a week.

To celebrate their feats, the duo attended ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon, where official Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric presented them with certificates.