After the thousands of cigars that a traveler brought in his suitcases from Panama, or the hundreds of National Team jerseys that another passenger tried to bring into the country in various suitcases that he was carrying from Peru, this Sunday the Customs report reported another curious finding: two people tried to enter the country from Uruguay with 483 vinyl records by Vilma Palma e Vampirossmuggling vintage that did not collide with vampiresbut with a German sheepdog who seems to like Mario ‘Pájaro’ Gómez’s band little.

According to Customs estimates, these 483 vinyls have a commercial value of 5 million pesosa figure that generated comments on networks, but the truth is that not only were the vinyls seized in Gualeguaychú, but also when the two people who entered the country had to open their bags and empty their pockets before the inspectors, they brought without declaring $28,500when the limit is 10 thousand, and consequently there will be two fines that they must face: for the discs and for the green ones.

“Due to their quantity and variety, it is presumed that the discs were being imported for commercial purposes, which disables their entry through luggage”, laconically indicated the statement from the General Directorate of Customs, quoted by Télam, and it should be noted that the smuggling attempt was detected at the international crossing between Gualeguaychú-Fray Bentos. The discs came in a white van, and it was only noted that two people were traveling, without specifying their names or genders.

Seized that were discs and dollars, the inspectors gave intervention to the Federal Court of First Instance of the city of Gualeguaychú.

As a curious fact about these vinyls, it transpired that they would be doing ‘adventure tourism’, because it is believed that they were initially bought in the Czech Republic, from there they were taken to Spain, they crossed the Atlantic to Uruguay, and from there they were able to leave without problems for our country , where they remained in the hands of Customs. And the other striking detail is that, despite all this journey, the packaging of the records reads Industria Argentina…