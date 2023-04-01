Home News Shakira fought with Pique’s mother, who helped her son hide the betrayal, writes El Popular
The drama surrounding the divorce singer Shakira continues, and is said to have turned violent. El Popular reported that Gerard Pique’s mother – Montserrat Bernabeu – knew about her son’s affair and allegedly helped him hide it from Shakira, his lover and the mother of his two children.

«All because when the relationship between Pique and Clara Chia began, they took refuge in a house owned by Pique’s parents in the Spanish city of Cambrils“, he claims journalist Laura Fa.

She also noted that the Bernabeu “was complicit in the concealment of this new relationship».

A witness close to the family also claimed that there was a physical fight between Shakira and Pique’s mother.

«Bernabeu punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and the kids“, the witness claimed.

However, this is currently unconfirmed, as neither party has commented on the matter. Shakira and her ex-husband were together for 11 years before calling it quits.

We will remind that thanks to the betrayal of her husband, Shakira not only triumphantly returned to the stage, but also entered the Guinness Book of Records.

