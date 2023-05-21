Would they sue Shakira for possible plagiarism with ‘Acrostic’?

It seems that Shakira has not finished leaving a scandal when she is already in anotherWell, recently and after launching her most recent hit ‘Acrostic’, she was once again accused of allegedly plagiarizing.

It is not the first time that the artist from Barranquilla has been accused of this type of thing, however, so far the interpreter of ‘Pies descalzos’ has come out well. But what happened this time?

It all happened after several Internet users mentioned on platforms such as Tik Tok that the Colombian’s new song in which she sings and plays the piano with her children Sasha and Milan was very similar to the song “I told you for real” from the Spanish singer-songwriter Paula Mattheu.

The truth is that the subject has been so popular on social networks that the Spanish artist herself has had to appear to clarify what she thought, mentioning that although she had noticed that Shakira’s song resembled hers, she had never said that it was plagiarism:

“I am going to upload a story because this is already making me angry. The other day I posted a video saying that everyone was writing all day because Shakira’s song looked alike but I have never said that it is plagiarism… in fact these are things that happen in music, that everything is invented, I don’t I have invented the wheel, which are the same chords and similar lyrics, but I don’t think they are the same, so stop making up videos”, were Matthew’s words.

For now, the Colombian has not ruled on the matter, however, for many they are only attacks on the artist who has had to face similar situations in the past.