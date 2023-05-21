The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable 30 years ago

The presenter showed a huge physical change in the last 30 years

He can be seen piloting a plane

Hoy Jesús Calleja has surprised all his followers on social networks by sharing a photograph from 30 years ago. The mythical adventurer has received very positive ‘feedback’ regarding the change that has occurred over the years in his physique.

The presenter of “Volando Voy” and “Planeta Calleja” is possibly one of the people who more affection they generate in the world of television. His talkative personality and his closeness to people have made him a truly beloved figure.

Now, he has surprised his own and strangers by showing a photograph in which he appears flying what appears to be a small plane.

Does thirty years of that photographand the truth is that his physical appearance has changed, something that practically all his followers have pointed out, especially in relation to his hair.

In the photograph we can see that his passion for flying is not new. The legendary climber and television presenter wears more than thirty years piloting different aircraftswhich shows that he is a totally off-road adventurer.