Since the cold left the Peninsula at the end of February, temperatures have not stopped rising until reaching values ​​more typical of June than of March. Spain enters a Easter with the thermometers skyrocketing and there are already many who have put away their clothes and coats and are thinking of making the wardrobe change ahead of time.

The wardrobe change is that moment when clothes from the previous season are kept to get the one from the next: it is a date that many take advantage of, in addition, to select which clothes stay and which go to a better life; to clean or simply to give a new order to the arrangement of the garments.

The ‘hanger trick’ to make the wardrobe change

The method or practice of the hanger is uA system that has gone viral and is used to change your wardrobe faster and more efficiently. With it, we managed to lighten one of the main tasks when we adapt our wardrobe to the arrival of a new era: the selection of which garments stay and which go.

The technique consists in, when returning to put all the clothes on hangers, put them in the same direction: for example, with the point of the hook inward. From the wardrobe change, we must turn each of the garments that we use and so, when the six months are up and we face this seasonal task again, we know what clothes we have put on and what we have not We have used it all season.

What to do with the clothes that you remove in the closet change?

When we take a garment out of circulationThe last thing we should do is throw it away. To have a sustainable and responsible treatment with our relationship with fashion, we must try to give a second life to the shirts, pants or shoes that we are not going to use anymore.

can be deposit in the recycling bins authorized by the Town Hallopass it on to a friend or relative, or give it a different use by turning it into kitchen towels, a bag or even an apron, among many other options.