A man in Priboj died after a fight Info

A member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade attacked an acquaintance in a restaurant. The man died after the fight.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

In a restaurant in Priboj last night the man E. Č. died. after an acquaintance of IA hit him with a metal boxer.

As it is known, the attacker is a member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade. According to the latest information, the fight was preceded by an argument. Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene, but IA was already on the run, and E. Č. were only able to state death.

The bar has security cameras that will help solve this case.

(WORLD/Courier)