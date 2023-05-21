Home » Woman and child found dead at the foot of a bridge in Val di Sole
Woman and child found dead at the foot of a bridge in Val di Sole

Woman and child found dead at the foot of a bridge in Val di Sole

Tragedy in Trentino

A 41-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead at the foot of the Mostizzolo bridge, at the entrance to Val di Sole, in Trentino. Last night motorists noticed her mother’s car that had been abandoned on the viaduct, about ninety meters high above the Noce river gorge. The carabinieri and rescuers intervened on the spot and recovered the bodies of the woman and her child. Subscribe to the newsletter

