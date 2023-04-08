Shakira, the famous singer from Barranquilla, announced a few days ago that she was moving from Barcelona to settle in Miami with her two children, the result of her relationship with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. The separation of the couple continues to be one of the most commented topics in the entertainment world; even ten months after the breakup.

The singer will live in an impressive mansion in Miami, where her children, Milan and Sasha, will have to enter a new educational institution after Easter. According to Hola Magazine, Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak will enter the Miami Country Day School, a prestigious school that has an annual cost of between 33,000 and 46,000 dollars, that is, between 151 and 211 million Colombian pesos.

The artist has expressed her desire to start a new stage in her life and offer her children a first-class education. Miami Country Day School is known for offering a bilingual education in Spanish and English, which could be an advantage for Shakira’s children, who grew up in a bilingual home in Spain.

However, the news has generated controversy due to the high cost of tuition and has placed the responsibility of both parents in guaranteeing a quality education for their children at the center of the debate; therefore, Shakira and Piqué will have to face the costs of educating the little ones.