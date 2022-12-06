Shandong added 26 local confirmed cases yesterday and 542 new local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

From 0:00 to 24:00 on December 5, 2022, Shandong Province reported 25 new local confirmed cases (including 4 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), including 14 cases in Jinan, 10 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, and they were living at home. 3 cases were detected by isolation medical observation and 1 case was detected by screening of key personnel; 8 cases were detected in Qingdao (including 3 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), 4 cases were detected in centralized isolation points and 4 cases were detected by home isolation medical observation ; 1 case in Rizhao (including 1 case of returning to Lu from outside the province), which was detected by key personnel screening; 1 case in Liaocheng, detected by centralized isolation point; 1 case in Binzhou, detected by home isolation medical observation.There were 542 new local asymptomatic infections (including 68 cases of people returning to Shandong from outside the province), including 156 cases in Jinan, 78 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 34 cases were detected in key personnel screening, and home isolation medical observations were detected. 27 cases were detected, 9 cases were detected in high-risk areas, 5 cases were detected in community screening, 2 cases were detected in cross-regional coordinated inspections, and 1 case was detected in active medical consultation; 41 cases were detected in Jining, 13 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, and key personnel 13 cases were detected by screening, 7 cases were detected by community screening, 5 cases were detected by home isolation medical observation, 2 cases were detected in high-risk areas, and 1 case was detected by active medical consultation; 37 cases in Tai’an (including returning to Shandong from outside the province) 2 cases of personnel), 29 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 4 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 3 cases were detected in key personnel screening, and 1 case was detected in cross-regional coordinated inspection; 35 cases in Qingdao (including returning to Shandong from outside the province) 10 cases from Lu personnel), 16 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 14 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 2 cases were detected in high-risk areas, 2 cases were detected in key personnel screening and 1 case was detected in community screening; 32 cases (including 2 cases of people returning to Shandong from outside the province), 14 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 8 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 4 cases were detected in key personnel screening, 3 cases were detected in community screening, 2 cases were detected in high-risk areas and 1 case was detected in cross-regional coordinated inspections; 31 cases were detected in Heze (including 12 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), 16 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 7 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 7 cases were detected by key personnel screening and 1 case was detected by community screening; 29 cases were detected in Linyi (including 2 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), 9 cases were detected by key personnel screening, and 6 cases were detected by centralized isolation points , 6 cases were detected in community screening, 4 cases were detected in cross-regional coordinated inspections, 3 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, and 1 case was detected in active medical consultation; 20 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 4 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 2 cases were detected in key personnel screening, and 2 cases were detected in cross-regional coordinated inspections; 26 cases were detected in Yantai (including 10 cases of people returning to Shandong from outside the province), 11 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 10 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 3 cases were detected in key personnel screening, 1 case was detected in cross-regional coordinated inspection, and 1 case was detected in community screening; 25 cases in Binzhou (including those outside the province) 2 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong), 15 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 7 cases were detected in key personnel screening, and 3 cases were detected in high-risk areas; 21 cases in Zaozhuang (including 2 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province) 18 cases were detected in the centralized isolation point, 2 cases were detected in the community screening, and 1 case was detected in the screening of key personnel; 19 cases in Weihai (including 2 cases of returning to Shandong from outside the province), 15 cases were detected in the centralized isolation point. 18 cases were detected in Liaocheng, 10 cases were detected in high-risk areas and 8 cases were detected in centralized isolation points; 17 cases were detected in Dongying (including 3 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), and 10 cases were detected in centralized isolation points. 9 cases were detected in isolation points, 4 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 2 cases were detected in community screening, 1 case was detected in key personnel screening, and 1 case was detected in cross-regional coordinated inspection; 16 cases in Dezhou (including those who entered Shandong from outside the province) 8 cases of returnees), 7 cases were detected by screening of key personnel, 4 cases were detected by home isolation medical observation, 3 cases were detected at centralized isolation points, and 3 cases were detected in high-risk areas. 1 case and 1 case detected by community screening; 11 cases in Weifang (including 4 cases of people who entered and returned to Shandong from outside the province), 4 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 4 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, and 4 cases were detected in key personnel screening. 2 cases were detected and 1 case was detected by cross-regional collaborative inspection. One newly imported confirmed case was imported from South Korea in Qingdao. Two new cases of asymptomatic infection were imported from abroad, both in Qingdao, one imported from Japan and one imported from the United Arab Emirates.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 5, 2022, Shandong Province reported that a local asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case in Rizhao.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 5, 2022, 70 local confirmed cases in Shandong Province were discharged, including 27 cases in Jinan, 17 cases in Qingdao, 12 cases in Taian, 5 cases in Liaocheng, 4 cases in Linyi, 3 cases in Zibo, 1 case in Binzhou, 1 case in Heze. 725 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 213 in Jinan, 111 in Liaocheng, 85 in Zibo, 78 in Qingdao, 54 in Heze, 51 in Linyi, 38 in Taian, 19 in Yantai, 19 in Jining, and 19 in Dezhou. 11 cases in Zaozhuang, 7 cases in Rizhao, 6 cases in Dongying, 5 cases in Weihai, 5 cases in Binzhou, and 4 cases in Weifang. Five confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province were discharged, all in Qingdao. Eight cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad were released from medical observation, including 3 cases in Qingdao, 2 cases in Weihai, 2 cases in Rizhao, and 1 case in Jinan.

As of 24:00 on December 5, 2022, there are 665 local confirmed cases and 9132 local asymptomatic infections in Shandong Province. There are currently 13 imported confirmed cases and 49 imported asymptomatic cases in the province.