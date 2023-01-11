Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng stated in the “Government Work Report” that Shanghai’s GDP has exceeded 4 trillion yuan for two consecutive years, the per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents has increased by 20,000 yuan in five years, and the stable and healthy development of the real estate market must be promoted.

The First Session of the 16th Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress opened at the World Expo Center on the morning of January 11. Gong Zheng, the mayor of Shanghai, made the “Government Work Report”, the key points are as follows:

[Shanghai confirms GDP growth forecast in 2023: more than 5.5%]

Gong Zheng said that considering various factors, it is suggested that the main expected goals for the city’s economic and social development this year are:The city’s GDP increased by more than 5.5%,The local general public budget revenue will increase by 5.5%, the proportion of the whole society’s research and development expenditure equivalent to the city’s GDP will reach about 4.3%, the surveyed urban unemployment rate will be within 5%, and the growth of residents’ per capita disposable income will basically be in sync with economic growth. The increase is about 3%, the proportion of environmental protection investment equivalent to the city’s GDP is maintained at about 3%, the energy consumption per unit of GDP and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP are further reduced, and the emission reduction of major pollutants and key projects has completed the national target. .

[Shanghai’s GDP exceeded 4 trillion yuan for two consecutive years]

Gong Zheng said that in the past five years, Shanghai’s comprehensive urban strength has leapt to a new level.The city’s GDP exceeded the 4 trillion yuan mark, and the per capita GDP reached about 178,000 yuan.Local general public budget revenue reached 760.82 billion yuan. The total financial market transactions increased from 1428.4 trillion yuan in 2017 to nearly 3000 trillion yuan.

[The per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents increased by 20,000 yuan in 5 years]

Gong Zheng said that in the past five years, people’s living standards have continued to improve.The per capita disposable income of residents has increased from 59,000 yuan in 2017 to around 79,000 yuan.Consumer prices remained stable, with an average annual increase of 1.9%. An average of 588,000 new jobs are created each year, and the average annual surveyed urban unemployment rate is around 4.7%.

[Mayor of Shanghai: Promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market]

Gong Zheng said that we must persist in ensuring and improving people’s livelihood during development, leave the best resources to the people, serve the people with high-quality supplies, and improve the quality of life of the people. He proposed in the “Government Work Report”: Adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

[Shanghai Port’s container throughput has ranked first in the world for 13 consecutive years]

Gong Zheng said that the total trade volume of Shanghai’s ports has exceeded 10 trillion yuan, accounting for about 3.6% of the world‘s total, maintaining the first place in the world‘s cities. The container throughput of Shanghai Port reached 47.303 million TEUs, ranking first in the world for 13 consecutive years. The proportion of social research and development expenditure equivalent to the city’s GDP has increased to about 4.2%, and the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 population has reached about 40.

[Shanghai’stotalforeigntradeimportandexportvolumehasexceeded4trillionfortwoconsecutiveyearsandtheheadquartersofmultinationalcompanieshaveincreasedto891]

The report shows that in the past five years, Shanghai’s total foreign trade import and export volume has exceeded 4 trillion yuan for two consecutive years, and the actual use of foreign capital has reached about 103 billion US dollars in five years, an increase of about 15.8% over the previous five years. The number of centers increased by 266 and 105 respectively, and the accumulative total reached 891 and 531 respectively.

[Gong Zheng: 544 major projects have started construction in five new cities, with a total investment of 841.56 billion]

Gong Zheng said that in the past five years, urban digital transformation has been fully advanced. It took the lead in building a 5G and fixed broadband “dual gigabit” city, concentrated efforts to create online new economic ecological parks such as “Zhangjiang Online”, formed a number of digital life scenes such as convenient medical services, and became the first Chinese city to win the World Smart City Award. Optimizing and reshaping the urban spatial pattern. The construction of five new towns has been comprehensively promoted, and 544 major projects have been started, with a total investment of 841.56 billion yuan. The north-south transformation has entered the fast lane.

[The number of regional headquarters of multinational companies in Shanghai will reach 1,200 in the next five years]

Gong Zheng said that in the next five years, the construction of the “five centers” will be further promoted, the “four major functions” will be greatly improved, the global high-end factor resources will be gathered and efficiently allocated, and the ratio of the whole society’s R&D expenditure to the city’s GDP will reach 4.5% % or more, original, leading, and strategic scientific and technological achievements continue to emerge, the scale of the three leading industries has doubled, the total output value of industrial strategic emerging industries accounts for 45% of the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size, and the number of regional headquarters of multinational companies has reached 1,200 .

[Shanghai Mayor Talks about Common Prosperity: Residents’ Income Growth and Economic Growth Are Basically Synchronized]

Gong Zheng said that in the next five years, common prosperity will take solid steps, residents’ income growth will basically be in sync with economic growth, labor remuneration will basically be in sync with labor productivity, and the balance and accessibility of basic public services will be further enhanced, “15 minutes The basic security services of “community living circle” have achieved full coverage.

[Mayor of Shanghai: In the first year of the new government, strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic operation]

Gong Zheng said that to do a good job in this year’s work, we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Plenary Session of the Municipal Party Committee, adhere to the principle of stability, strive for progress in stability, focus on promoting high-quality development, and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Better balance development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and effectively prevent and resolve major risks, and strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic operation and overall social stability.

[Gong Zheng: Shanghai will build a pilot zone for innovation and financial reform]

Talking about the key tasks in 2023, Gong Zheng said that we must continue to promote the functional upgrade of the “five centers”. Regarding the construction of an international financial center, Gong Zheng proposed in the “Report” to strengthen the resource allocation capabilities of an international financial center, deepen the construction of a global asset management center and an international reinsurance center, accelerate the establishment of an international financial asset trading platform, and promote more commodity futures and financial derivatives. Innovation, support the establishment of more headquarters-type and functional financial institutions, promote reform and innovation in green finance and financial technology, and build a pilot zone for technological innovation and financial reform.

[Shanghai will implement the project of attracting and nurturing top talents at home and abroad, and implement entry-exit safeguards]

Gong Zheng pointed out in the “Government Work Report” to speed up the construction of strategic talents, strengthen the talent agglomeration effect of platforms such as national laboratories, major scientific and technological infrastructure, world-class universities, high-level R&D institutions, and industry leaders, and focus on “high-tech We will continue to expand the “four teams” of scientific and technological innovation by implementing projects such as the introduction and cultivation of top talents at home and abroad, the promotion of leading scientific and technological talents, the forging of young scientific and technological talents, and the revitalization of outstanding engineers and high-skilled talents.

The “Report” also proposes to deepen the reform of the talent development system and mechanism, implement a more active, more open, and more effective talent policy, carry out a comprehensive pilot reform of the evaluation of national scientific and technological talents, promote the implementation of safeguard measures such as entry, exit, stay and residence of overseas talents, and carry out youth education. Pilot projects for the construction of a developmental city to create a high-quality talent ecosystem.

[Shanghai will complete an investment of 215 billion yuan this year, and the investment direction has been clarified]

The “Government Work Report” shows that Shanghai will continue to promote the construction of major projects and complete an investment of 215 billion yuan throughout the year. Accelerate the expansion of investment, increase production capacity, and increase efficiency in high-end manufacturing and modern service industries, and promote the implementation of a number of high-energy-level industrial projects that are highly leading, driving, and demonstrative. Start the construction of rail transit lines such as the east extension of Line 13 and the east extension of Line 21, speed up the construction of rail transit lines such as the Shanghai Demonstration Area Line, the Chongming Line, and the Airport Connection Line, and promote the Shanghai Section of the Shanghai-Suhu Railway and the Shanghai Section of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu Railway , the eastern section of the North Cross Passage and other important infrastructure construction. Start the construction of the raw water West Ring Road, and promote the advanced treatment and transformation of water plants such as Yangshupu and Changqiao. Reduce the amount of inefficient construction land by 15 square kilometers.

[Shanghai will create two international-level consumer clusters in the east and west]

Focusing on the key tasks in 2023, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said in the “Government Work Report” that it is necessary to adapt to new changes in domestic and foreign market demand, implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand in depth, promote the coordinated development of domestic and foreign demand, and maintain economic operation within a reasonable range. He said that strengthening the fundamental role of consumption in economic development. Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, and deepen the construction of an international consumption center city. The “Government Work Report” clearly states that we will promote the implementation of a new round of urban commercial space layout planning, make every effort to build two international-level consumer clusters in the east and west, hold major consumption promotion activities such as the “May 5th Shopping Festival”, and vigorously develop the first-time economy, Nighttime economy and live broadcast economy will accelerate the formation of a number of characteristic commercial landmarks. Enrich red tourism, ancient town tourism, industrial tourism, health care tourism and other consumption scenarios, promote cultural and sports, traffic information and other service consumption, and release the comprehensive driving effect.

[Shanghai will implement the new catalog of industries that encourage foreign investment, and make every effort to stabilize the basic market of foreign trade and foreign investment]

Focusing on stabilizing the basic market of foreign trade and foreign investment, the “Government Work Report” proposes to comprehensively use fiscal and taxation, financial insurance, logistics guarantee and other policy measures to deepen the construction of a “single window” for international trade, expand the coverage of policy-based export credit insurance, and help enterprises reduce Operating costs and business risks. Accelerate the cultivation of a group of new international trade benchmarking enterprises such as cross-border e-commerce, offshore trade, digital trade, and comprehensive foreign trade services.

Implement the new catalog of industries that encourage foreign investment, and guide foreign capital to invest more in advanced manufacturing, modern service industries, high-tech, energy conservation and environmental protection, and other fields. Promote the high-quality development of areas under special customs supervision. Establish and improve the international economic and trade risk prevention and response system.

[Building a digital twin city and protecting personal information…Gong Zheng reveals the key points of Shanghai’s digital transformation]

Gong Zheng said that efforts should be made to promote the digital transformation of cities and accelerate the construction of an international digital capital with world influence. Firmly grasp the direction of digitalization, networking, and intelligence, accelerate the pace of digital technology application, and continue to drive changes in production methods, lifestyles, and governance methods. Focusing on deepening the digital transformation of the economy, the “Government Work Report” proposes to promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, accelerate breakthroughs in industrial software breakthroughs, implement smart factory pilot actions, cultivate a number of demonstration benchmarks for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, and promote digital business circles, digital Store construction, improve the efficiency of public services for the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, and strive to create an internationally competitive digital industry cluster. Systematically build a city digital base, promote the application of spatial information data, promote the construction of digital twin cities, improve the data security system, strengthen the protection of personal information, and accelerate the construction of national data exchanges, international data ports, and a number of data centers and computing power platforms and other new infrastructure.

[Shanghai Mayor: Pay close attention to the implementation of the bailout policy for enterprises, and carry out the action of clearing fees and reducing burdens]

The “Government Work Report” proposes to pay close attention to the effective implementation of the bailout policy for enterprises, and carry out a series of actions to clear fees and reduce burdens. Continue to deepen the reform and innovation of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, implement the plan to build six strong enterprises into world-class enterprises, optimize the functions of state-owned investment and operation companies, implement a new round of actions to improve the quality of state-owned listed companies, deepen the reform of the salary system for professional managers, and improve the “1+3+ N” regulatory system. Deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between central and local governments. Adhere to the “two unwavering” policies and measures to promote the development of the private economy, improve the multi-level government-enterprise communication and consultation mechanism, carry out actions to improve the quality of small and medium-sized enterprises, improve the gradient cultivation system for high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, and deepen inclusive finance Advisory Services.

[Shanghai will add a batch of national-level tourist resorts and 5A scenic spots]

Gong Zheng said to promote the deep integration and development of culture and tourism. The “Government Work Report” made it clear that a number of new national-level tourist resorts and 5a-level scenic spots will be added, the construction of the Shanghai section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park will be promoted, and the functions of the core area of ​​international tourist resorts will be improved. The “Report” also proposes to speed up the construction of the first choice city for urban tourism, and create cultural and tourism products such as “one river and one river tour” and “Shanghai-style urban archaeology”.

