MILAN. The return of excise duties, from 1 January 2023, has pushed fuel prices upwards. In fact, with the end of the discount, the rates in force prior to 22 March 2022 have returned. Translated, this means an increase in prices (VAT included) of 18.3 cents per liter for petrol and diesel, and 3.4 cents per liter on LPG. Based on the calculations, filling up will cost an average of over 9 euros more; and – assuming two full tanks a month – there will be a higher cost of about 220 euros a year. From the comparison of the average fuel prices of the first three quarters of 2021 with those of 2022 – based on the tables of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (former Ministry of Ecological Transition) – it emerges that in 2022 to refuel our cars we have spent almost 300 euros more than in 2021.

The government is preparing to say goodbye to Mr. Prices and is thinking of a commissioner for increases



In particular, the average price in the first 9 months of 2021 was 1.588 euros per litre, compared to 1.856 euros per liter in the first 9 months of 2022. In Italy, as in Europe, distributor prices are determined by adding the cost of fuel on the international market a gross margin to cover all costs: transport, operator margin, investments in the point of sale, advertising, promotions. The optimal margin – according to Nomisma Energia’s calculations – is 14 cents per liter for petrol and diesel. The initial cut at the end of March last year – developed by the government led by Mario Draghi – was 30 cents per litre, then reduced at the end of November. And now not extended, due to the government’s decision to give priority to the fight against high energy costs and reduce electricity and gas bills for families and businesses in difficulty.

The oilmen: "No price speculation, the rise in excise duties is to blame"



At the moment both petrol and diesel – on the one hand due to the growth due to the fiscal part and on the other due to the increase in recommended prices which arrived at the end of the year – travel at around two euros per litre; and, after the implementation of the return of excise duties, only the strengthening of the euro against the dollar seems to be able to maintain a certain balance on the international prices of petroleum products. So, at least for now, on the final price. Faced with the increase in prices – net of new decisions by the government on some ad hoc measures – a spotlight has meanwhile been turned on the possible speculation that could be hidden behind the increases in petrol and diesel prices.