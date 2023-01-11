Those who visit the Uffizi between 1 March and 30 November will have to pay 5 euros more for a single ticket than in 2022

The increase in the cost of living in Italy, with gas, energy and food prices that have risen drastically during 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, does not leave the country indifferent either. culture sector and the recent decision by the Board of Directors of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence has been met with controversy.

5 euro increase to visit the Uffizi — Visit the famous museum of Florence and admire the masterpieces of Raphael, Botticelli, Giotto, Titian, Caravaggio and Leonardo Da Vinci it will cost 5 euros more than in 2022 for those who choose the single entry in high season, the long term that goes from March 1st to November 30th. The decision was taken precisely in the light of the significant increase in costs in the energy and construction sectors.

The official note from the Uffizi Galleries explains that the price will rise only the single ticket to access the Gallery of statues and paintingswhich from March 1st to November 30th will cost € 25 euros instead of 20 euros to which tourists and citizens were now accustomed. At the new price, for those who book the entrance ticket online, you will still have to add the cost of the reservationcurrently set at 4 euros, which will bring the total to 29 euros.

Reduced price access until 8.55am — On the other hand, no changes are foreseen for the entrance tickets for Palazzo Pitti and the Boboli Gardens, as well as for PassePartout season tickets and low season discounts. Those who want to visit the Uffizi in high season, however, will have the opportunity to save 6 euros on the ticket price single, provided you visit one of the most famous museums in the world between 8.15 and 8.55 in the morning. See also Third stop: jump Istrana-Union Pro Monte, new derby with the Dolomites

Minister Sangiuliano’s reply — The controversy related to what is by no means a small increase has been followed in recent hours by a clarification from the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiulianoaccording to which “if something has historical, artistic and cultural value, it must also be paid for; just like tourists pay for air travel or hotels“. Indeed, according to Sangiuliano the one decided for the Uffizi shouldn’t be the only increase coming to access places of culture in Italy: “We also have to adapt to European standards as regards admission prices to museums and archaeological sites, which are more expensive on average“.