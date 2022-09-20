Home News Shanghai On September 19, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection, 5 newly imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, 6 new cases of imported asymptomatic infection__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission
The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon20date) notification:20229moon19DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was found during isolation and control.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia5cases and asymptomatic infections6Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20229moon19DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia.

20229moon19DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added.

The asymptomatic infected personlives in Minhang District,Close contacts of local confirmed cases reported on September 13, during the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examinations As a result, the patient was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

20229moon19Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report5confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged10example, which is from the United States3 cases, 1 from Indonesia, 1 from New Zealand, 1 from Brazil, 1 from Mexico, 1 from Canada, 1 from Suriname, and 1 from Taiwan.

case1For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Australian nationality, working in the UK, departing from the UK, connecting via France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Chinese nationality, studying in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting via Austria,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, studying in the UK, starting from the UK, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 18, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

5Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts118People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation

20229moon19Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections6example.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, studying in Spain, starting from Spain, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, working in France, starting from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4. Asymptomatic infected persons 5All are Chinese nationals, working in Singapore, departing from Singapore, taking the same flight, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection6Chinese nationality, working in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

6Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts23People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation

20229moon19DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation7example, among which local asymptomatic infection1For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections6example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 20229moon19DayAt 24:00, a total of 171 local confirmed cases were diagnosed, and 1 were cured and discharged.93For example, in-hospital treatment2 cases, 0 deaths; 753 cases of asymptomatic infection. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20229moon19DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5317For example, discharge from hospital5217For example, in-hospital treatment10example.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.

area

Treating confirmed cases in hospital

Overseas imported personnel

(by input location)

U.S.

33

Canada

19

Germany

10

U.K.

7

Australia

4

Singapore

4

new Zealand

3

France

3

Japan

2

Mexico

1

Malaysia

1

Denmark

1

South Korea

1

Sri Lanka

1

South Africa

1

Tunisia

1

Italy

1

Netherlands

1

Spain

1

Taiwan

5

Residence or work in the city

Minhang

1

Matsue

1

total

102

