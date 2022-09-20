“Are you here to attend the public open day too?” “Look at what you bought?”… Yesterday (September 19), the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (hereinafter referred to as the CAEXPO) public open day arrived as scheduled , Citizens and tourists flocked to the venue. After entering the venue, they rushed to the exhibition area that had been known in advance. After communicating with the exhibitors, they quickly bought their favorite products. The entire exhibition hall presented a scene of booming supply and sales.

Pakistani jade crafts are very beautiful

New energy vehicles bring new driving experience

Goods in ASEAN sell well, tropical flavors are popular

In the past public open days of CAEXPO, durian was always included in the shopping list. This year’s CAEXPO public open day is no exception. The first stop for many citizens shopping is the durian booths in the exhibition areas of various Southeast Asian countries. “The most anticipated product every year is durian. The durians bought on the public opening day of the CAEXPO are particularly authentic.” Ms. Ou, a citizen, said that every year on the public opening day of the CAEXPO, she would go to the Southeast Asian countries exhibition area to buy durians, thinking that she would buy durians here. The durians arrived have the most tropical flavors of Southeast Asian countries.

In the Thailand exhibition area, the Thai King Durian booth posted an announcement that it was sold out early, and the citizens who came here said it was a pity. Exhibitors said that their durians were so popular that the prepared durians sold out quickly. Citizens who can’t buy it don’t have to be a pity, they can go to the supermarkets in Nanning to buy their durians. In addition, the on-site announcement is also accompanied by a WeChat QR code. Scanning to add friends can place an order through WeChat and have it delivered to your home.

In addition to fresh durian, there are also a variety of durian-flavored leisure snacks such as dried durian. Among them, durian-flavored ice cream has become a “popular”. Ms. Ou said: “This ice cream has a dense texture and a strong durian flavor. It is really comfortable to eat one in such a hot weather.”

In addition to durian, coffee and tea from ASEAN countries are also the Southeast Asian flavors that citizens love. In the Malaysia exhibition area, a number of exhibitors brewed their own white coffee products on the spot for the public to taste, which have been recognized by everyone. Some citizens with difficulty in choosing simply gave up thinking and bought a few packs of each brand of coffee. In the Laos exhibition area, exhibitors invited citizens to take a seat at the booth and make tea in person. Looking at the clear tea, smelling the fresh tea fragrance, and taking a sip, the admiration of “good tea” comes from the heart.

In addition, latex products, medicines and cosmetics from Thailand, bird’s nest and palm oil from Malaysia, sandals and mahogany furniture from Vietnam are also popular exhibits that citizens pay attention to.

The French wine exhibition area is popular

Malaysian bird’s nest quality and cheap

Scientific and technological achievements, new experience, multicultural charm

On the public open day of the CAEXPO, citizens and tourists can not only buy and buy, but also visit the scientific and technological achievements of many domestic high-tech enterprises and experience the multiculturalism at home and abroad.

In the new energy vehicle exhibition area, Wuling Hongguang miniEV and Nezha S new energy vehicle have received a lot of attention in the past few days, and they have attracted countless attention on the public opening day. Citizens get into the car and feel the riding experience of the new new energy vehicle. At the booth of China-ASEAN Information Port Co., Ltd., there was always a long queue in front of the immersive Metaverse Experience Hall.

The CAEXPO is not only a stage for displaying scientific and technological achievements, but also a window for understanding multiculturalism. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo set up the ASEAN and RCEP boutique exhibition areas for the first time. Buildings full of ASEAN countries’ characteristics were “moved” to the exhibition site, becoming a popular “check-in place”, allowing you to experience the charm of different ASEAN in a “one-stop” way. The rate is very high, and the auction has a strong “ASEAN style”. In the D15 “Belt and Road” international exhibition area and the D4 international fruit creative life exhibition area, stone, handicrafts, jewelry, exquisite silk scarves and other special products from Pakistan are very popular. In the B1 exhibition hall, the Henan Luoyang exhibition area with the peony flower as the theme fully displayed the Central Plains culture and attracted much attention.

Tourist Ms. Zhang is from Yantai, Shandong. When she came to Nanning to play, it happened to be held at the China East Expo. Seeing it was better than hearing it, and immediately bought the tickets for the public open day. After visiting the emergency management technology exhibition that she was interested in, Ms. Zhang turned on the shopping mode, “I think the China-ASEAN Expo is a good window, allowing Chinese people to see the cultures of various domestic provinces, regions and countries, and foreign friends can also learn more. understand Chinese culture”.

Mr. He, a citizen, told reporters that he had participated in the 19th CAEXPO public open days in a row, and felt that each public open day was innovating on the basis of retaining excellent display contents, “This year’s CAEXPO has ended, and I am looking forward to the next one. The arrival of a public open day of the China-ASEAN Expo”.

Courier workers are busy packing and sending customers’ goods

Fragrance of coffee from ASEAN countries

People come home with big bags and small bags

Live Highlights

Yesterday morning, long queues formed early at the entrances of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, and the security personnel and volunteers of the public security organs were also in place. At 9:00 am, expectant citizens and tourists began to check tickets in an orderly manner, and entered the venue after passing the security check. In the venue, the public security, fire protection, market supervision and other departments continue to carry out patrol work to maintain the order of the venue.

With the increasingly prosperous logistics, many exhibitors play the slogan of “delivery to home”. The reporter saw at the scene that since citizens entered the venue, the express service outlets in the venue have been busy. Packing, filling, boxing, posting… The products of the CAEXPO will be sent to various places through the hands of the courier. (Reporter Su Zhaoyu/Wen Lai Youguang/Photo)

