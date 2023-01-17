Every AI newsletter, Shanghai’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work leading group held a meeting this morning to listen to the recent report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and to further improve the epidemic prevention and control work in the new stage, and pay close attention to implementing key prevention and control measures during the Spring Festival. Re-deploy and re-compact. The meeting pointed out that since this period of time, the whole city has united as one to fight the overall battle, proactive battle, and tough battle of epidemic prevention and control. Responsibility and contribution. According to comprehensive research and judgment, our city has passed the peak of this round of epidemic infection, the intensity of community transmission has dropped significantly, the trend of the epidemic has stabilized and improved, and it is already at a low epidemic level.

The meeting pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic has entered a new stage. It is necessary to base ourselves on the current situation, take a long-term view, focus on key points, and continue to work hard. Focus on health protection and severe disease prevention, insist on moving the gate forward, optimize hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, make every effort to ensure the protection and treatment of key groups, and provide timely health monitoring, medication guidance and other services. Adhere to the principle of “four concentrations” of treatment, do everything possible to reduce the rate of severe cases, increase the rate of treatment, continue to open emergency channels, and ensure the strength of medical treatment. It is necessary to implement the prevention and control measures of key institutions such as nursing homes, one hospital, one policy, precise prevention and control, and make every effort to protect the life safety and health of the elderly. Continue to promote the sinking of medical resources, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and health services in suburban and rural areas. It is necessary to further improve scientific and technological support capabilities, give full play to the role of expert teams and professional institutions, monitor and evaluate virus imports and changes on a regular basis, put forward countermeasures in a timely manner, and formulate emergency plans. Based on the combination of peacetime and wartime, accelerate the improvement of grassroots health service capabilities, further clarify functional positioning, optimize systems and mechanisms, and build a strong team to provide basic support for maintaining people’s health and building resilient cities. It is necessary to continue to ensure the supply of key drugs and materials, and further increase the vaccination rate. (Shangguan News)