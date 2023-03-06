They received a visit from Susan Galeano Vásquez, head of RedPapaz Regional Management, who came with the purpose of explaining a new goal they had set for themselves: “Today we are here because apart from the ‘Junk Food’ Law we have many other projects, the Network has There are many approaches, but basically what we do is generate parental skills in fathers, mothers and caregivers, on issues that we believe children are being violated”.

RedPapaz offers important tools and content so that they can accompany the development of children and adolescents. That is why the most recent discovery was made on account of the vulnerability to security that children have when traveling and for this reason they are working on proposing a strategy.

“Looking internationally at a road safety system that is consistent with children and even adolescents in certain cases, it includes safe school environments, safe school transportation, safe use of motorcycles, and a child restraint system. At RedPapaz, we are going to focus on the retention system”.

International vehicle regulations are strictly enforced in several countries and since Colombia is a country that is in the OECD, it would not hurt if they were implemented. The representative of the Network acknowledges that this will also be a long process, but the important thing is to start talking about this need.

In 2019, road accidents were the fourth cause of death in boys and girls. “This is alarming, because it is something that can be prevented, contrary to diseases or other types of violations. In 2022, 486 children under 18 years of age died in road accidents, 200 of them were under 15 years of age and that is what we aim to reduce”, Galeano also commented that in Colombia it is not taken into account that seat belts are not designed for children. The same goes for motorcycles that are designed for someone who can put their foot down.

Only 10% of children under 2 years of age were in a safe seat in all of Colombia.

1,528 injured according to the Institute of Legal Medicine there were last year.