The terrorist of the MS13 José Alberto Yan Hernández, alias Duende, was recaptured by the PNC in the last hours, this criminal will return behind bars for the crime of illegal groups.

According to the authorities, this dangerous subject thought that he would regain his freedom, after paying a sentence for simple homicide in the Zacatecoluca prison, La Paz.

Thanks to the War Against Gangs, security authorities assure that they will not allow these terrorists to return to the streets to mourn Salvadorans.