In Italy, at the time of his adventure at Inter, he failed to leave his mark, but now Joao Mario is increasingly protagonist with the Benfica shirt. The Portuguese, 30 years old, is in fact the most prolific midfielder in Europe. The former Nerazzurri has racked up 29 goals and assists in all competitions this season and leads this special ranking where no player from our Serie A is featured. Here are the most prolific of the Top 15 European leagues