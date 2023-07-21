Shanghai Unveils Action Plans to Boost Cross-Border E-commerce and Exhibition Economy Development

Shanghai Unveils Action Plans to Promote High-quality Development of Cross-border E-commerce and Convention and Exhibition Economy

Shanghai, China – In a bid to bolster the innovative development of foreign trade and boost the global influence and international competitiveness of its convention and exhibition economy, Shanghai has announced two action plans – the “Shanghai City Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of Cross-Border E-commerce (2023-2025)” and the “Shanghai City’s Three-Year Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Convention and Exhibition Economy and Building an International Convention and Exhibition City (2023-2025)”.

During a municipal government press conference held yesterday afternoon, officials provided a detailed overview of the two major action plans and highlighted their objectives.

The first action plan, titled “Shanghai Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of Cross-border E-commerce (2023-2025)”, outlines 18 key tasks across five main aspects. The plan emphasizes the cultivation of cross-border e-commerce entities and the building of independent brands. It aims to accelerate the gathering of such entities, promote the construction of cross-border e-commerce demonstration parks, and implement the “Excellent Products Overseas” action plan. The plan also emphasizes model innovation, technological empowerment, regulatory optimization, and strengthening cooperation within the industry.

Additionally, the “Shanghai Three-Year Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Convention and Exhibition Economy and Building an International Convention and Exhibition City (2023-2025)” proposes 20 measures across five aspects. The plan aims to enhance the capacity of exhibitions by aiming for a total annual exhibition area of approximately 22 million square meters by 2025, with international exhibitions accounting for 80% of the total area. It also strives to promote the agglomeration of market players, cultivation of exhibition groups with international competitiveness, and the prosperity of the exhibition economy.

These action plans demonstrate Shanghai’s commitment to bolstering cross-border e-commerce and the convention and exhibition economy, which are crucial in driving the city’s economic growth and global reputation.

