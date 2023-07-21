Hail the size of a tennis ball fell in Italy: A man died while riding a bicycle, his wife ran him over with a car PHOTO | Info

Hail the size of a tennis ball fell in Italy.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

At least 110 people were injured after on Wednesday, July 19, falling city the size of a tennis ball in the region of northern Italy.

Hail up to 10 centimeters in diameter fell in the Veneto region, said regional president Luka Zaja. Emergency services responded to more than 500 calls for help due to material damage and personal injuries, the Veneto regional civil protection said.

“The wave of bad weather, after sweeping our mountain regions, has now swept the plains, causing injuries to some peopleZaja said, adding that most of the injuries were caused by broken glass and slipping on the road. A man (53) died while riding his bicycle during the storm. The unfortunate man was run over by his wife, who was following him in a car, reports Sky24, writes CNN.

Europe experienced dramatic weather changes this year. Italy, Spain and Greece have been dealing with relentless heat for days. The Italian capital Rome reached a new record temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

As the human-induced climate crisis accelerates, it is clear to scientists that extreme weather events will become more frequent and more intense.

