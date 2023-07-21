Felix Gall is already looking forward to a break after his historic victory in the queen stage of the Tour de France a few days before the finish in Paris. Maybe next Wednesday he will compete in the Clasica San Sebastian (July 29th) in addition to the Wels city center criterion, but after that there will be a longer and well-deserved break.

“The World Cup is not an issue at all. The track couldn’t be worse, I certainly wouldn’t do that to myself,” said Gall about the upcoming World Championships in Scotland. “That’s like a criterion, there are 100,000 curves inside, I don’t like that at all.”

It is not yet clear whether he will compete in Spain. “But after San Sebastian at the latest I have a very long break and not a single race in August. I won’t be driving the Tour of Luxembourg again until the end of September.” After that, the Italian one-day races are on the agenda, and Gall wants to contest the Tour of China in mid-October.

