People’s Daily Online, Taiyuan, January 14 (Reporter Ma Lu) A few days ago, the Shanxi Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Office decided to carry out the medical tour of “thousands of doctors going to the grassroots level and improving the treatment capacity of counties and villages”. Consultation, itinerant medical treatment, personnel training, etc., improve the ability of county-level hospitals to treat severe cases, improve the ability of primary medical institutions to receive diagnoses, and protect the health and life safety of rural residents to the greatest extent.

This work focuses on the goal of “health protection and severe disease prevention” and the requirement that “infected people have medicines, severe patients have hospital beds, mild cases are managed, and severe cases are transferred”. Shanxi Bethune Hospital, Shanxi Provincial People’s Hospital, Shanxi The roving medical team of critically ill and critically ill experts composed of experts from the First Hospital of Medical University and the Second Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, focusing on critically ill medical resource reserves in medical institutions in cities and counties, and the treatment of severe and critically ill patients infected with the new coronavirus and other situations to provide guidance and carry out municipal-level intensive care teacher training.

On January 13, critical care physicians from the Shanxi Provincial Cancer Hospital guided the treatment of critically ill patients at the People’s Hospital of Yuanqu County.Photo courtesy of Shanxi Provincial Health Commission

At the same time, a county-level resident medical team was established. According to the standard of one medical team in each county, and each medical team has no less than 10 people (including 1 respiratory and intensive care physician, 2 Chinese medicine practitioners), from 41 hospitals in the province (including 36 tertiary comprehensive/ Specialized hospitals, 15 provincial and municipal traditional Chinese medicine hospitals) have dispatched more than 1,000 physicians and medical personnel with intermediate and senior nursing titles to go to county and village tertiary medical institutions, nursing homes, child welfare institutions and other key institutions to carry out medical treatment and guidance.

Shanxi requires all medical teams to urge county-level hospitals to speed up the construction and renovation of intensive care units, guide county-level sub-designated hospitals and township health centers to prepare beds, and guide medical staff in township health centers and village clinics to do a good job of hierarchical health management, door-to-door Medical service work; assist and guide county-level medical groups to strengthen the treatment of patients with new coronary pneumonia infection, and use remote diagnosis and treatment to ensure that patients receive timely and effective treatment; in the treatment, we must adhere to the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the combination of Chinese and Western medicine, and give full play to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine and Role: It is necessary to carry out full-coverage medical tours in all township health centers in the county, focusing on key groups such as the elderly over 65 years old, pregnant women, children, and the disabled, as well as key institutions such as nursing homes and child welfare institutions.

(Editors in charge: Duan Siqi, Sang Liyuan)