This man was legally required to serve a sentence.

Uniformed officers attached to the CAI Ipanema, at a time when he was carrying out patrol activities in the Brisas del Magdalena settlement of commune 3, intercepted a man in a suspicious attitude, who, upon verifying his identity document, registered an arrest warrant in force for the crime of Theft Aggravated.

This subject, identified as Óscar Javier Guamanga Díaz, “Zarco” or “Diablo Blanco”, 28 years old, resident in commune 3, also records 02 convictions, one of them for the crime of Conspiracy to commit a crime for drug trafficking purposes. and another, for the crime of Aggravated Theft, totaling more than 5 years in prison.

Likewise, it records different annotations as indicated for the crimes of Theft, Conspiracy to commit a crime and drug trafficking.

“Zarco” was made available to the requesting authority, with the purpose of serving a sentence for the crime of Aggravated Theft.