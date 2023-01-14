Home News For aggravated robbery a man was captured in Neiva
News

For aggravated robbery a man was captured in Neiva

by admin
For aggravated robbery a man was captured in Neiva

This man was legally required to serve a sentence.

Uniformed officers attached to the CAI Ipanema, at a time when he was carrying out patrol activities in the Brisas del Magdalena settlement of commune 3, intercepted a man in a suspicious attitude, who, upon verifying his identity document, registered an arrest warrant in force for the crime of Theft Aggravated.

This subject, identified as Óscar Javier Guamanga Díaz, “Zarco” or “Diablo Blanco”, 28 years old, resident in commune 3, also records 02 convictions, one of them for the crime of Conspiracy to commit a crime for drug trafficking purposes. and another, for the crime of Aggravated Theft, totaling more than 5 years in prison.

Likewise, it records different annotations as indicated for the crimes of Theft, Conspiracy to commit a crime and drug trafficking.

“Zarco” was made available to the requesting authority, with the purpose of serving a sentence for the crime of Aggravated Theft.

See also  Case Grillo jr, civil parties admitted: gup decides on the requests of Bongiorno

You may also like

“Running with scissors and “Plastic

Verónica Alcocer met with the Pope and invited...

District developed awareness days against commercial sexual exploitation...

Shanxi organizes thousands of doctors to go to...

Pepe Cáceres overcame the demons of his childhood:...

Threats forced the closure of the Muntú Bantú...

The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In...

Alert in El Copey for acts of armed...

Today the new Cauca Comfacauca Woman 2022 –...

Hunan’s GDP is expected to reach nearly 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy