Recently, the humorous drama “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” with children as the protagonists was broadcast on CCTV. The exaggerated and funny campus life and the wonderful performances of young actors are more attractive. In addition to animation works, real-life parent-child film and television dramas targeting children have not been valued by the market, and high-quality dramas are even more scarce. The popularity of “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” has made many viewers feel the joy brought by the long-lost family comedy for young children, which also means that this style of innovative comedy for children has its market.

reporter Shi Wenjing

funny plot and

Extra points for young actors

“Mi Xiaoquan’s Going to School” is adapted from the best-selling children’s book of the same name. It tells the innocent, absurd and warm campus story of Mi Xiaoquan, his classmates Jiang Xiaoya and Tietou, and there are also a lot of funny and embarrassing family stories. This drama adopts the form of a unit drama, telling themed stories such as “The True Meaning of Friendship”, “Family Warmth”, “Interests and Dreams”, “Loving Pets”, “Family Travel”, and “Group Sports“. warmth. For example, in the theme unit of “Squad Leader Controversy”, Mi Xiaoquan used various “means” to impress his classmates and won a lot of votes in the election for monitor, but the teacher saw through the fraudulent canvassing. This unit discusses fairness topic of competition. Another example is in the “Second Grandpa’s Wish” unit, the second grandpa came to Mi Xiaoquan’s house as a guest, and Mi Xiaoquan tried his best to make the second grandpa buy him his beloved bicycle. In order to fulfill Mi Xiaoquan’s wish, the second grandpa Picking up mineral water bottles to save money, and the helpful classmates went to help the second grandfather together. When Mi Xiaoquan learned the truth, he hugged the second grandfather and cried. Go all out. The story is very simple, and the theme is obvious. Children should be taught to be filial to their elders, to repay their kindness, and to cherish family ties. The hilarious stories in this play are all conveying positive energy. At the beginning or end of each episode, parents and teachers in the play will summarize the theme of the episode to guide children to establish correct values.

This drama wants to convey the correct values ​​through each short story. The direction of many stories and the actions of the characters are actually very human-minded, but the compact form of this small unit story can hold more content, and it is also suitable for parents and children to watch together . There are also many laughs in the play that will trigger thinking. For example, Mi Xiaoquan is worried that he has no friends and cannot write essays. His father originally wanted to comfort his son, but when the style of painting changed, it was the father who cried sadly because he had no friends. It is reported that during more than a year of polishing the script, the creative team conducted a full research on the social issues that children and parents in the lower grades are facing and caring about, and brainstormed the jokes and various themes in the play.

The creation and adaptation of “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” is based on the content characteristics of “scene + comedy”, which is both interesting and educational. It is worth mentioning that in the play, young actors such as Guo Hexuan, Wu Yankun, Huang Hongzheng, Chen Zhiyan acted very naturally, relaxedly, and fit the roles, which added points to the TV series.

Children’s Movies and TV Dramas

Focus on developing big IP

The broadcast of “Mi Xiaoquan Going to School” has attracted attention, which is a highlight of the big IP effect. The original work of the play has been popular in the children’s literature circle for many years. Although the reputation is not high, it is well-known, and the development of this kind of IP can attract more attention.

“Little Dragon Man”, “Happy Planet”, “Balala Little Demon Fairy”, “Family with Children” and other live-action dramas with children as the protagonists have met the needs of generations of children to watch dramas. However, the current film and television creation and broadcasting environment, In addition to cartoons, it is difficult to produce high-quality children’s live-action dramas, but the creation of such works has not stopped. In the past two years, a wave of creations focusing on the development of big IPs has started. For example, the “Big Monster in the Forbidden City” series, which combines live-action performance and CG technology, is also adapted from very popular children’s literature in recent years. Episodes such as “No! I’ve Become a Superman” and “Super Fighter” are adapted from popular animation IPs. The live-action children’s movie “Little Man in Can” is adapted from the original work of writer Zheng Yuanjie. In the past two years, foreign children’s dramas have also attached great importance to the adaptation of classic works, such as the super high-scoring American drama “Little Annie”, which tells the growth of an 11-year-old adopted girl. The work is adapted from the famous children’s literature “Anne of Green Gables”. . The fantasy adventure drama “Antler Boy” with children as the protagonist is also adapted from the comic of the same name, telling the fantasy adventure journey of a boy with horns on his head in order to find out his life experience.

The reason why it is difficult to create original children’s film and television dramas, and it is difficult to produce high-quality products is that if such works cannot truly enter the children’s perspective and heart, the theme will come first, showing the attitude of teaching, and it is easy to fall into exaggerated and unrealistic creations path. This trend of adapting big IPs makes it easier to make works into circles or high-quality content. There are a lot of high-quality children’s literature IPs. I don’t know if the adaptation of children’s film and television dramas will be the new content outlet that the next platform will actively occupy.

